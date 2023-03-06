Products
Home
→
Product
→
SearchAds Manager - BETA
SearchAds Manager - BETA
Fast, reliable, native app for managing Apple SearchAds.
Visit
Upvote 2
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Fast, reliable, native app for managing Apple SearchAds. Join beta testing: https://testflight.apple.com/join/ufyIbwvZ In order for use the app you will need to follow the instructions to obtain Client Id and Client Secret.
Launched in
Marketing
,
Advertising
,
Apple
by
SearchAds Manager - BETA
About this launch
SearchAds Manager - BETA
Fast, reliable, native app for managing Apple SearchAds.
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
SearchAds Manager - BETA by
SearchAds Manager - BETA
was hunted by
Evgeny Cherpak
in
Marketing
,
Advertising
,
Apple
. Made by
Evgeny Cherpak
. Featured on March 7th, 2023.
SearchAds Manager - BETA
is not rated yet. This is SearchAds Manager - BETA's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#38
Week rank
#91
Report