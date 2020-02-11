Deals
Search Ads on Shopify App Store
A new way to advertise to Shopify’s 1 million+ merchants
Marketing
Developer Tools
+ 1
Qualified devs with apps on the Shopify App Store can create search ads to help merchants discover their apps.
Ads are shown to merchants on the search results pages above organic search results, where the majority of clicks-on-page occur.
