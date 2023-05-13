Products
Home
→
Product
→
Scrumhub
Scrumhub
Planning poker - estimate tasks with ease
Visit
Upvote 2
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Free Planning Poker to estimate issues online, and enjoy sprint planning with your team. Simple to use, modern UI not from the 2000s!
Launched in
Productivity
Developer Tools
by
Scrumhub
About this launch
Scrumhub
Planning Poker. Estimate tasks with ease.
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
Scrumhub by
Scrumhub
was hunted by
Piotr Przybytniewski
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Piotr Przybytniewski
. Featured on May 27th, 2023.
Scrumhub
is not rated yet. This is Scrumhub's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
