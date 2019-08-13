Discussion
Maker
Andrei Gaspar
Hi everyone 👋 Excited to finally release the alpha version of Scrumbs! 🚀 Managing the development process can be a difficult thing to juggle at times, especially if you’re responsible for multiple teams, and a mix of in-house and remote colleagues. The thing that helped me make it out alive was my obsession with taking notes 📝📝📝 If you’re a scrum master today, I think you’ll agree that your job title means a completely different thing in practice, than it does on paper. There’s a good chance that you are getting approached by somebody with a question or a problem as you are reading this message. Scrumbs tries to ease your feeling of being overwhelmed, by providing a pleasant platform to take notes, organize your thoughts, and keep an eye on the development process. You can even mark notes as impediments, which will be displayed in your personal to-do list within the app. Some core features include: ✅ Manage teams ✅ Manage members ✅ Notes ✅ Impediments Upcoming features: 💡 Integrations with Trello, Jira, Asana 💡 Reports 💡 Collaborate with other scrum masters Thanks for reading, and feel free to take it for a spin!
