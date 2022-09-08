Products
Scrum Card - Agile Poker
Ranked #10 for today
Scrum Card - Agile Poker
The coolest deck that makes agile estimate fun & accurate
The coolest deck that makes agile estimating fun and accurate. Make your planning fun and stylish! You can choose from Fibonacci, standard, or suggested sequence to t-shirt sizes.
Launched in
Productivity
Developer Tools
by
Scrum Card - Agile Poker
About this launch
Scrum Card - Agile Poker
The coolest deck that makes agile estimate fun & accurate
Scrum Card - Agile Poker by
Scrum Card - Agile Poker
was hunted by
Kostas Antonopoulos
in
Productivity
Developer Tools
. Made by
Kostas Antonopoulos
,
Kodika.io
and
Michail Kouroupakis R.
. Featured on September 9th, 2022.
Scrum Card - Agile Poker
is not rated yet. This is Scrum Card - Agile Poker's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
0
Day rank
#10
Week rank
#133
