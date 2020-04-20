The makers of Amazon Dating bring you their newest project, in partnership with Pornhub, to highlight the importance of hand washing and raise money for Invisible Hands + Frontline Foods.
Pornhub Has Launched Scrubhub for Your Dirty HandsWe couldn't have expressed it better than Eric from Netflix's Sex Education when he asked his classmate to "wash your hands, you dirty pig." We currently exist in an age where toilet paper has emerged as a precious collectible item and good hygiene has become so important that even the men who would take a leak and leave without washing their hands are now forced to forgo this unhygienic habit.
