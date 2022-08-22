Products
Scrub Plus
Ranked #5 for today
Scrub Plus
Cleanse your lists of disconnected numbers
It's time to get rid of disconnected phone numbers. With Scrub Plus you can cleanse your lists before you start calling. Identifying and removing the disconnects will boost your answer rates and allow your team to connect with more real customers.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Marketing
,
Tech
by
Scrub Plus
About this launch
Scrub Plus
Cleanse your lists of disconnected numbers
Scrub Plus by
Scrub Plus
was hunted by
JoAnn Fitzpatrick
in
Productivity
,
Marketing
,
Tech
. Made by
JoAnn Fitzpatrick
,
Wayne Beck
and
Andy Sackheim
. Featured on August 23rd, 2022.
Scrub Plus
is not rated yet. This is Scrub Plus's first launch.
