Scroobly
Scroobly
Bring your doodles to life with AI
Funny
Artificial Intell...
Scroobly is an AI Experiment that uses FaceMesh and PoseNet models to bring your doodles to life in real-time with your camera. No design expertise or coding required.
an hour ago
No reviews yet
Leandro
Hunter
Community at Product Hunt
It's quite fun to move your body and see the doodle move too.
1h
