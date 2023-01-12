Products
Home
→
Product
→
ScrollyVideo.js
ScrollyVideo.js
Scrollable videos without obscure video encoding
Responsive scrollable videos like those seen in the New York Times, Washington Post, etc, without obscure video encoding requirements. Compatible with React, Svelte, Vue, and plain HTML.
Launched in
Open Source
by
About this launch
ScrollyVideo.js by
ScrollyVideo.js
was hunted by
Daniel Kao
in
Open Source
. Made by
Daniel Kao
. Featured on January 12th, 2023.
ScrollyVideo.js
is not rated yet. This is ScrollyVideo.js's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
0
Day rank
#40
Week rank
#202
