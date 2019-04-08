Scrnshts is a hand-picked collection of the finest app store design screenshots.
Hey there! 🤙 When I was working on a mobile app, I spent a lot of time doing research to create efficient and beautiful AppStore screenshots. I’m a big fan of mobbin.design, and I couldn’t find something similar for store screenshots so I decided to make it. I thought that all these screens that I saved on my computer could be used by others designers then I made this little website for a weekend to try to centralize all that stuff. Scrnshts is a hand-picked collection of the finest app store design screenshots. I’ll try to update it as much as I can (if you like it), I added about +100 apps for now. You can also contribute to the project. Hopefully that will help and inspire you for your next project! 💕 👇 If you have any suggestion or feedback
