Record your screen right from your browser without downloading a single thing. No watermarks, no restrictions, no extensions, just head over to the site, hit record then download your video.
Check out a demo here: https://youtu.be/Kil3yy74308
Thayallan Srinathan
Hello World! Super excited to release my first product on Product Hunt. I realized that all the screen recording tools out there have a bunch of flaws to them and try to take advantage of the users. So..... I decided to build scrnrcrd. Scrnrcrd (Screen Record) is an absolutely free tool with no surprises. We built a tool that we hope will help people record their screens without having to compromise on quality or any other factors. Planning on building a V2, let me know what you guys think would be valuable below!
