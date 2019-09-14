Deals
ScriptSlide
ScriptSlide
Perfect presentation without memorizing scripts.
Web App
Productivity
+ 2
ScriptSlide
helps people give presentation freely
without memorizing
or getting worried about
forgetting
the scripts. With ScriptSlide, people can
save huge amount of time
on memorizing and
focus on their idea
itself instead.
Junghyun Park
Maker
I made ScriptSlide to make every great idea worth. With ScriptSlide, people can think more, remember less.
