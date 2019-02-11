Script 2 Time is calculator that estimates the duration of a script in time, making it easier for voice over artist, copywriters and video creators to calculate and invoice their projects.
Rob DiazMaker@robbdiazz · Art Director, Animator, Maker
Hi there, PHers! 👋 As a video creator, I often get asked to quote for videos based on a script this is also common when I need to ask for an estimate from voice over artists and copywriters. So I made a simple tool lets you calculate instantly how long this script would take in time. It can also tell you how many words you would need for a specific duration. Let me know what you think! 🙌
Adriaan@harianus · Privacy minded maker
Is there a way to set the speed? I always find them way to fast.
Rob DiazMaker@robbdiazz · Art Director, Animator, Maker
@harianus Hi Adriaan, I'm working on that feature at the moment, should be available soon :)
