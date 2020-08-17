Discussion
Valerie Fenske
congrats on the launch! how did you come up with this idea? :)
Maker
@valeryfenskaya Thanks! It was because me and my brother couldn't find any app that lets you write, organize, and export books in a modern web app. All the other apps were either expensive, feature-overloaded, or just too expensive! Our goal with scrilys is to make it this modern, super cool and easy to use application for any author to come in, write, organize and even directly publish their books.
Maker
Hey Everyone 👋 We are excited to bring you Scrilys: The one-stop shop for authors to write their story, structure and organize it, and easily export it to a publishable format. Scrilys is a modern web application which combines the best parts of all the existing writing tools out there, built from the ground up with authors in mind, and leveraging the latest technology to deliver a seamless end to end experience. And it's all web-based - so you can access it on your browser from any device.
Looks cool. It would be nice to be able to highlight text in a certain color and have the tags added automatically to the cards. Like if you assigned the color green to "needs revision", and then you could highlight sections as you read or wrote and then search for them later.
Maker
@ben_gorman Interesting idea - we'll definitely add it to our backlog as feedback! Do you think adding a 'needs revision' tag to individual cards is enough for this use-case for now?