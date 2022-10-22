Products
This is the latest launch from Firebase Website
See Firebase Website’s 126 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
scribi
Ranked #10 for today
scribi
A playful way to learn vocabulary
Scribi is a funny game to play when sitting in the train! Guess a word and collect gems to use for hints or more lives! Scribi is not only a game but also a way to practice your English vocabulary. Give it a try!
Launched in
Productivity
,
Puzzle Games
,
Languages
by
Firebase Website
About this launch
Firebase Website
Web apps built using Firebase
118
reviews
48
followers
Follow for updates
scribi by
Firebase Website
was hunted by
Mohammad Elzahaby
in
Productivity
,
Puzzle Games
,
Languages
. Made by
Mohammad Elzahaby
. Featured on October 23rd, 2022.
Firebase Website
is rated
4.6/5 ★
by 112 users. It first launched on April 28th, 2018.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
#10
Week rank
#245
