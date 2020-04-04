Discussion
Hey PH, I am Marten, one of the makers behind ScribbleX – a social drawing game for iOS and Android. The idea for the app was born one lazy afternoon while playing a round of “Exquisite Corpse” with some friends. "Exquisite Corpse" is an old parlor game that was invented as creativity exercise by surrealists way back in the 1920s. The game is simple. Take a piece of paper and divide it into three parts. Now, player 1 draws a face on the first part of the paper, folds it over and passes it to player 2. Player 2 then draws the body, folds it again and passes it to player 3. Player 3 draws the legs or feet on the third part of the paper. In the end, you unfold the paper and a funny creature reveals itself. We thought that the game would be great on mobile but couldn’t find it anywhere. So we decided that it would make for a nice side project. We originally released the app almost a year ago. Unfortunately, we only get to work on it in our free time and on weekends so progress has been a bit slow. With the recent Covid-19 crisis, we thought it would be good opportunity to give the app a nice general overhaul and present it to a broader audience. It’s completely free, so we would love to hear what you think!
