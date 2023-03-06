Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Scribble Diffusion
Scribble Diffusion
Turn your sketch into a refined image using AI
Visit
Upvote 7
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
A free and open-source AI-powered web app powered by controlnet, replicate that lets you draw a rough sketch, add a text prompt, to bring your doodles to life
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Open Source
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Scribble Diffusion
Remotebase
Ad
Build remote engineering teams in 24 hours
About this launch
Scribble Diffusion
Turn your sketch into a refined image using AI
0
reviews
6
followers
Follow for updates
Scribble Diffusion by
Scribble Diffusion
was hunted by
Kshitij Malhotra
in
Design Tools
,
Open Source
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Zeke Sikelianos
. Featured on March 6th, 2023.
Scribble Diffusion
is not rated yet. This is Scribble Diffusion's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
2
Day rank
#39
Week rank
#39
Report