Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Scribba AI
Scribba AI
AI Automatic transcription & subtitles
Visit
Upvote 8
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Sribba AI can help you with transcriptions & subtitles in a matter of minutes. Upload your file or link & get your transcript. +65 languages supported. Start free
Launched in
Education
Languages
Video
by
Scribba AI
Zil Bank
Ad
Issue cards to employees and departments for specific tasks
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Any feedback is welcome :)"
The makers of Scribba AI
About this launch
Scribba AI
AI Automatic transcription & subtitles
0
reviews
8
followers
Follow for updates
Scribba AI by
Scribba AI
was hunted by
Luis B
in
Education
,
Languages
,
Video
. Made by
Luis B
and
sergio salcedo
. Featured on August 19th, 2023.
Scribba AI
is not rated yet. This is Scribba AI's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report