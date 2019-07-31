Screentime

Discussion
Femi Oladeji
I created this chrome extension because I discovered I was going down the rabbit hole whenever I visit some sites. With this, I can have a certain level of self-control especially during the most productive time of the day
I tested this out on Chrome and it works. I would usually lose track of time on Facebook but with extension I know I don't have all day so I only check the essentials and I'm off. Great work!
I have been using this product for over 5 months now, I must say it helps greatly to keep my stray time in check.
This is really a cool stuff... This will definitely keep me in check when I'm staying too long on twitter....