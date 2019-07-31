Log InSign up
Screentime

An extension to track and manage your time on websites

A chrome extension for keeping track and managing your time on sites that distract. You can set the maximum number of minutes you want to spend on each site daily. You can also set time frames when those sites should be inaccessible.
Femi Oladeji
Femi Oladeji
Maker
I created this chrome extension because I discovered I was going down the rabbit hole whenever I visit some sites. With this, I can have a certain level of self-control especially during the most productive time of the day
Adigwu Arnold
Adigwu Arnold
I tested this out on Chrome and it works. I would usually lose track of time on Facebook but with extension I know I don't have all day so I only check the essentials and I'm off. Great work!
Israel David
Israel David
I have been using this product for over 5 months now, I must say it helps greatly to keep my stray time in check.
Oluwatobi Solomon
Oluwatobi Solomon
Maker
This is really a cool stuff... This will definitely keep me in check when I'm staying too long on twitter....
