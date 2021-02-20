  1. Home
  2.  → Screenstab

Screenstab

Turn plain screenshots into dazzling image assets

Design Tools
Marketing
Tech
Instantly and magically create image assets from ordinary screenshots!
🤯
Screenstab eliminates time, cost and effort by auto-generating high-quality graphics for marketing materials, social media posts, illustrations, presentation slides, and more!
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Mikael Åsbjørnsson
Maker
Developer
It's time for screenshots to shine! What is YOUR opinion?
Screenshots are good
They can be better
Share1 Answer