Screenstab
Turn plain screenshots into dazzling image assets
Design Tools
Marketing
Tech
Instantly and magically create image assets from ordinary screenshots!
🤯
Screenstab eliminates time, cost and effort by auto-generating high-quality graphics for marketing materials, social media posts, illustrations, presentation slides, and more!
23m ago
Mikael Åsbjørnsson
Maker
Developer
It's time for screenshots to shine! What is YOUR opinion?
Screenshots are good
They can be better
36m ago
1 Answer
