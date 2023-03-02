Products
Home
Product
ScreenshotX
ScreenshotX
Beautiful screenshots in Windows
ScreenshotX is a freeware app, without any ads, spyware or registration. Just a simple and easy way to create pretty screenshots in Windows.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
User Experience
by
ScreenshotX
About this launch
ScreenshotX
Beautiful screenshots in Windows
ScreenshotX by
ScreenshotX
was hunted by
Stefan Calin
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
User Experience
. Made by
jouni flemming
. Featured on March 2nd, 2023.
ScreenshotX
is not rated yet. This is ScreenshotX's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
#53
Week rank
#247
