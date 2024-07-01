Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Screenshot Remote
Screenshot Remote

Screenshot Remote

Take screenshots on PC & Mac using your phone or tablet

Free
Cross-platform app for taking screenshots remotely across devices. Secure, local network connection. Easy device pairing. No uploads to external servers. Available for Android, iOS, Mac and Windows.
Launched in
Android
Mac
Productivity
 +1 by
Screenshot Remote
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Flutter
GPT-4 by OpenAI
Previewed
About this launch
Screenshot Remote
Screenshot RemoteTake screenshots on PC & Mac using your phone or tablet
0
reviews
10
followers
Screenshot Remote by
Screenshot Remote
was hunted by
Alexander Avdonin
in Android, Mac, Productivity. Made by
Alexander Avdonin
. Featured on July 2nd, 2024.
Screenshot Remote
is not rated yet. This is Screenshot Remote's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-