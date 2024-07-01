Launches
Screenshot Remote
Take screenshots on PC & Mac using your phone or tablet
Cross-platform app for taking screenshots remotely across devices. Secure, local network connection. Easy device pairing. No uploads to external servers. Available for Android, iOS, Mac and Windows.
Launched in
Android
Mac
Productivity
+1 by
About this launch
Take screenshots on PC & Mac using your phone or tablet
Screenshot Remote by
was hunted by
Alexander Avdonin
in
Android
,
Mac
,
Productivity
. Made by
Alexander Avdonin
. Featured on July 2nd, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Screenshot Remote's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
