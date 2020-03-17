Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Richard Chu
Maker
👋 Hey Product Hunt! I'm Richard, the maker of Screenshot Inspiration. Screenshots are one of the most influential components for getting users to download a mobile app, so I put together this webpage to help you make better-looking screenshots. It's a free collection of 100+ mobile apps that I've found to have really great-looking screenshots. They're beautiful and informative. This includes apps like Jour, Balance, Byte, Mailchimp, and more! You can view them by category, or just keep scrolling on the main page. Hope you enjoy it!
UpvoteShare