Screenshot Creator

Create stunning App Store and Google Play marketing assets

Screenshot Creator helps mobile app developers create beautiful marketing assets for the App Store and Google Play. No more spending hours trying to make your screenshot look perfect; now you can do it in just minutes with our powerful, easy-to-use editor!
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 I recently quit my job and embarked on a quest to try to achieve profitability with my projects. This is my second one! Screenshot Creator came out of a problem that I had encountered when I was building mobile apps in the past. When listing apps on the App Store or on Google Play, I always dreaded uploading screenshots because they took me forever to make. I didn't want to just upload plain screenshots - I wanted to make them look just as good as the ones that the top apps had. I used to spend hours making these screenshots and updating them. I tried to look for an existing screenshot maker but none of the ones in the market really stood out to me - they tended to be buggy, or hard to use, or too expensive. So I decided to make my own, and I designed it to be dead simple to use, but still really powerful. Let me know what y'all think :)
