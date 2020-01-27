Discussion
Richard Chu
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 I recently quit my job and embarked on a quest to try to achieve profitability with my projects. This is my second one! Screenshot Creator came out of a problem that I had encountered when I was building mobile apps in the past. When listing apps on the App Store or on Google Play, I always dreaded uploading screenshots because they took me forever to make. I didn't want to just upload plain screenshots - I wanted to make them look just as good as the ones that the top apps had. I used to spend hours making these screenshots and updating them. I tried to look for an existing screenshot maker but none of the ones in the market really stood out to me - they tended to be buggy, or hard to use, or too expensive. So I decided to make my own, and I designed it to be dead simple to use, but still really powerful. Let me know what y'all think :)
