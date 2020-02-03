  1. Home
Text scanner for your PC, iOS and Android phone

Automatically Recognize Characters From Your Photo. Highest Speed & Highest Quality!
- Take Photo to Grab Text and Translate
- 50+ Languages for OCR
- 20+ Languages for Translation
- No Subscription, No Recurring. Pay As You Go
- Powered by Google OCR
How to OCR screenshot on MacEasy Screen OCR for Mac allows you to take a snapshot on your screen and extract text from these images. With its Optical Character Recognition capability, you can get the uncopiable text from digital magazines, posters, pictures, and images captured by a camera. No need to retype words anymore.
How to OCR screenshot on WindowsDownload and install Easy Screen OCR for Windows to your computer. It is 100% clean and super small in size compared with other OCR application. It should be mentioned that you should keep your network live because the OCR process is based on Google Cloud. You can expect a smooth download and installation experience.
How to OCR images on AndroidHave you ever faced the situation when you need to digitize a picture or image on your Android phone? In that case, will you go for the option of retyping the whole content character-by-character? Of course, you should not!
How to OCR Images on iOS (All iPhone)You've probably found yourself in a situation where you're struggling to read text from an image, constantly zooming in and out and straining your eyes. Whether you're a student who hates rewriting information from the whiteboard or someone who deals with a lot of documents on a daily basis, OCR is a quick and easy fix.
Morgan Ashton
Morgan Ashton
Maker
Thank you for using ScreenOCR for iOS and Android. Here is the Key features of the App. KEY FEATURES ------------------------- ** Use your iPhone/iPad or Android phone to start scanning instantly and extract text/words/handwritings from images. ** Pick image/photo up from the album for OCR and translation. ** Support recognizing 50+ languages from images. ** Support translating 20+ languages. ** Support scanning handwriting to text. ** Support scanning whiteboard or blackboard to text. ** Support Auto-Detection. ** Support cropping image before OCR. ** Support exporting the results as .txt/.pdf files. ** Support editing and sharing the OCR/Translation results. ** Support checking the results with the original images/photos. ** Support storing your recent scan history locally. ** Support signing your Google account and synchronize your Pro member between all your iOS/Android devices. We also provide Windows and Mac software: EasyScreenOCR for Win/Mac. We provide lifetime version and Yearly/Half-Yearl version. For lifetime version, if you want to use Google OCR Mode, you need to load your own Google API Credential file. Here is how to create your own: https://easyscreenocr.com/create.... Instead, you can also use our own OCR Mode 2 (Recommeded). For yearly/half-yearly subscription, you can use Google OCR without any credential file. Activate the program with the API Key you received. Thank you for using EasyScreenOCR and ScreenOCR Apps.
ali_ sajib
ali_ sajib
How to OCR screenshot on Windows ?
Roger Garrett
Roger Garrett
I photographed the entry on my homepage with my mobile phone. And OCR worked great.
Md Amirul I
Md Amirul I
Hunter
@rogergarrett Thanks for your feedback
Couzens Claudia
Couzens Claudia
Cool! I will use it!
Md Amirul I
Md Amirul I
Hunter
@couzensclaudia Glad you find it useful! 🙌
Wert Ryvu
Wert Ryvu
Just love it, user-friendly, accurate and fast. Congrats on the launch!
