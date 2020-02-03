Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
4 Reviews
Morgan Ashton
Maker
Thank you for using ScreenOCR for iOS and Android. Here is the Key features of the App. KEY FEATURES ------------------------- ** Use your iPhone/iPad or Android phone to start scanning instantly and extract text/words/handwritings from images. ** Pick image/photo up from the album for OCR and translation. ** Support recognizing 50+ languages from images. ** Support translating 20+ languages. ** Support scanning handwriting to text. ** Support scanning whiteboard or blackboard to text. ** Support Auto-Detection. ** Support cropping image before OCR. ** Support exporting the results as .txt/.pdf files. ** Support editing and sharing the OCR/Translation results. ** Support checking the results with the original images/photos. ** Support storing your recent scan history locally. ** Support signing your Google account and synchronize your Pro member between all your iOS/Android devices. We also provide Windows and Mac software: EasyScreenOCR for Win/Mac. We provide lifetime version and Yearly/Half-Yearl version. For lifetime version, if you want to use Google OCR Mode, you need to load your own Google API Credential file. Here is how to create your own: https://easyscreenocr.com/create.... Instead, you can also use our own OCR Mode 2 (Recommeded). For yearly/half-yearly subscription, you can use Google OCR without any credential file. Activate the program with the API Key you received. Thank you for using EasyScreenOCR and ScreenOCR Apps.
Upvote (4)Share
How to OCR screenshot on Windows ?
I photographed the entry on my homepage with my mobile phone. And OCR worked great.
@rogergarrett Thanks for your feedback
Cool! I will use it!
@couzensclaudia Glad you find it useful! 🙌