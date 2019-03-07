Log InSign up
Screenlapse

Automatically capture website screenshots every day/week/etc

Screenlapse automates the repetitive and tedious task of screenshotting websites regularly over a period of time. Keep track of website performance statistics, monitor competitors, document ad placement for advertisers, and archive your digital history.
Makers
Luke PetersMaker@moonlightluke · Just launched Screenlapse.io 🚀
I'm challenging myself to build 12 products in 12 months and this is my first launch. I started the month with the intention of building a time-lapse video generator for photographers, but the idea morphed into a screenshot automation tool for businesses. It's a super simple MVP, please don't tear it apart 😆 I'd love to answer any questions!
