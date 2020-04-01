Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews
Ramy
Maker
Good morning Product Hunt people 👋🏼 Screenjar makes it super simple to request screen recordings from teammates & customers. If you want some good feedback for a new design you're working on, or want a user to show you an issue they're bumping into, send them a unique link, they use that link to record their screen (without having to install any extensions or download anything), then once they're done recording, the video is uploaded for you to review. It's a super simple workflow with many use cases. This is very much an MVP, but it's functional and ready to be put into action. I'm excited to see how you end up using it. There's a live demo on the homepage that you can try out without signing up, so give that a go to get a better idea of how this works
Upvote (3)Share
Very clever! We're interested in using that at MemberSpace 🤘
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
@wardsandler I've heard yourself & Ryan on podcasts talk about how important customer service is at MemberSpace, so it would be amazing for this to help with that 🙌🏼
Some problems can't be explained well in text. Will be interesting to see if customers find it useful to use video instead.
Upvote (1)Share
smart product, I like it!
Neat :)