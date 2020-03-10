Discussion
5 Reviews
Christoph Janz
Hunter
A super impressive product by a super impressive team.
Maker
Hey, I’m Mark, the CEO and one of the Founders at ScreenCloud. Thanks @christoph for hunting us! We launched ScreenCloud a few years ago, and while we gained momentum in the SMB / mid market space, in the background we very quickly realized we needed to rebuild ScreenCloud to better suit the maturing needs of Enterprise customers. Rebuilding our product from scratch has been a big challenge over the past 18 months but one that we feel was completely worth it. We’ve gone from helping “put a few images, tweets and videos up on a TV screen” to seeing organizations triple their productivity because suddenly the metrics that were hidden in silos, are visible to their workforce all day, every day. The new ScreenCloud is built to solve the question of “how do you keep your screens connected to your business” and we’re releasing new features all the time, like the ability to share dashboards securely from sources such as Microsoft Power BI and Tableau. This is something I’m particularly excited about and that our customers are seeing huge value in. While we appreciate that you need to have a screen to be able to get the full “ScreenCloud experience” we’d love you to give it a go and send us any feedback, whether that’s about our UI, the idea or the features available. Thanks for taking the time to hear our story! Looking forward to suggestions and questions :)
