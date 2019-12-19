Screenarino
Hey Product Hunt! Screenarino was originally created as a way to communicate to our team through gifs - wholesome stuff like hot coffee alerts, lunch outings, and cat-related content. We heavily abuse the Giphy integration on Slack, so Screenarino was used as a way to blast memes to the many spare screens we had around the office in a simple way. Using Airplay seemed too formal for sharing a party parrot gif, which is why we created Screenarino for Slack - it didn't require us to download anything new and was much quicker than having to click an icon, set up our sharing preferences, etc. We realized Screenarino had more practical uses than memes, so we spent the last few months fine-tuning the application to work with more types of content. Our current release can handle all manner of web content - we've tested this with major platforms and tools that folks may want to use Screenarino for, including dashboards from Google's Data Studio (use the embed URL for fullscreen support), livestreams, as well as interactive applications like maps and visualizers. We'd love to learn how other folks are using Screenarino so we can continue to evolve it. Hope you all have fun!
Love how this product can be used in so many ways. From sharing company data with their team, sharing goals, funny GIFs, sales enablement, etc. The lit goes on and on!
This elevates my gif game and my gif reach - now I'm able to get the whole office in on the joke. 10/10 would recommend.
