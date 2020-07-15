Screen & Webcam Recorder
Record, edit and share your screen + webcam
Ben WS
Hello world! 👋 This is my first React project launch which I'm really excited about. I hope you like it. I've been helping out the guys at Veed.io to create a screen and webcam recorder. I've tried to make the process super simple, fast and fun. 1. Everything is run in the browser so no software installation is required. 2. I've added a bunch of layouts so you can include your webcam in the video (my personal favourite is the large side webcam image which is great for sharing long screens like code) 3. You can preview your recording, download it if you like or flip it over to Veed's online editor to make some cuts. 4. and you're done! I'd love to know what you think and any features you'd like included. Some ideas we have for the future are: - audio only - videos set in frames - green screen background effects - video hosting to make sharing easier please drop me a note below. We'll be around all day picking up feedback / scrambling to fix any bugs 😬 etc. Looking forward to hearing from you!
This looks 🔥 Sabba as always. Taking on Wistia!
Looks great! Congrats on the launch 🚀
cheers @bouazizalex 🍾
This is brilliant! As a podcaster, a coach, and trainer, I need to create high quality videos fast! The ability to record, edit, and then deliver to social through my browser is amazing! Well done team!
thanks @new_user_267201c2b6 ! You've got it exactly - simple and quick. We'll be adding more features soon to make it even better so watch this space!
This is a great concept. Unfortunately it doesn't work for me. Perhaps because of my settings. I had a DSLR hooked up instead of webcam using a siphone (CamTwist and CameraLive). So usually I can choose my camera source from OBS, Quick Time etc. On Veed, it just shows my default setting and cannot switch. Perhaps I should delete the CamTwist, Camera Live options and see how it goes. Thanks.
@manikarthik thanks for letting us know. This is actually something we're working on next - different browsers handle this differently - Firefox always lets you select your input but Chrome just takes the default. So you might be able to use Firefox right now but in any case we'll be adding the 'device input selection feature' in the next few weeks hopefully! If there's anything else you'd like give us a shout.