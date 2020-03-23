  1. Home
  2.  → Screen

Screen

WFH like you’re in the same room, by Screenhero cofounder.

#1 Product of the DayToday
Screen is a multiplayer screen sharing app that lets you work together like you’re in the same room. Unlike videoconferencing tools that are designed for presentation, Screen lets everyone participate through multiplayer drawing & control.
Screen: Making WFH WorkTL;DR: Today, I'm launching Screen ( https://screen.so), an app that lets you work together like you're in the same room. Previously, I was co-founder/CEO of Screenhero (acquired by Slack in 2015), and led the team that built Slack Calls. [ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oyxj4rjxsAY??autoplay=1&cc=1&hl=en&cc_load_policy=1&cc_lang_pref=en]( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oyxj4rjxsAY??autoplay=1&cc=1&hl=en&cc_load_policy=1&cc_lang_pref=en) A special thank you to my wife Ashley for helping with the video, and in countless other ways!
Control each other's apps with new screensharing tool ScreenIt's like Google Docs for everything. Screen is a free interactive multiplayer screensharing app that gives everyone a cursor so they can navigate, draw on, and even code within the apps of their co-workers while voice or video chatting. Screen makes it easy and fun to co-design content, pair...
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews5.0/5
Jahanzeb Sherwani
Jahanzeb Sherwani
Maker
Hello Product Hunt! 👋 Today, I'm launching Screen, an app that lets you work together like you’re in the same room. Previously, I was co-founder/CEO of Screenhero (acquired by Slack in 2015), and led the team that built Slack Calls (voice, video, and screen sharing in Slack). Screen is great for: - Engineers: pair programming, code review, live debugging, and brainstorming - Designers/Creatives: allowing others to draw on your screen makes creative review with stakeholders incredibly more interactive and engaging - Students/Teachers: being able to draw and drive a shared screen together means students can ask questions more effectively, and teachers can help students where they’re stuck - Any knowledge worker: if you work with others, and need to have two or more people give input on the same app, Screen can help Read more about the story behind Screenhero, Slack Calls, and Screen: https://screen.so/about I’ll be around here to answer any questions! I hope you find Screen useful, especially during these times.
Upvote (4)Share
Jonathan Tzou
Jonathan Tzou
@jsherwani ScreenHero changed my life, so I was gutted to find out it was going to be sunset post-Slack acquisition. Its resurrection as Screen brought me life and I’ve been using it with my team — brings back memories 🥰 All I have to say is thank you for building such a robust, intuitive product.
Upvote (3)Share
Jahanzeb Sherwani
Jahanzeb Sherwani
Maker
@jtzou I'm really happy to hear that! I plan to never let Screen go away — we’re here for the long haul! 🙌
Upvote (3)Share
Koby Conrad
Koby Conrad
Screen is amazing!! Seriously I have been waiting for something like this to be built for a long time.
Upvote (2)Share
Josh Constine
Josh Constine
?makers Did you raise any funding for this? Any thoughts about potential social/teen (mis)uses for the product that I think are inevitable? Remarkably snappy app for a two-person team. We wrote about it here https://techcrunch.com/2020/03/2...
Upvote (2)Share
Jahanzeb Sherwani
Jahanzeb Sherwani
Maker
@joshconstine Sorry! I replied on Twitter — have been overwhelmed with PH/HN/Twitter today!
UpvoteShare
Matthew Bischoff
Matthew Bischoff
Have been using the private beta and I’m in love with this app for our team at Lickability. @jsherwani has been super receptive to our feedback and the product just keeps getting better.
Upvote (1)Share
Jahanzeb Sherwani
Jahanzeb Sherwani
Maker
@mb Your team has been amazing in giving feedback to help us find and fix issues, thank you so much!
UpvoteShare