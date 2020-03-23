Screen
Hello Product Hunt! 👋 Today, I'm launching Screen, an app that lets you work together like you’re in the same room. Previously, I was co-founder/CEO of Screenhero (acquired by Slack in 2015), and led the team that built Slack Calls (voice, video, and screen sharing in Slack). Screen is great for: - Engineers: pair programming, code review, live debugging, and brainstorming - Designers/Creatives: allowing others to draw on your screen makes creative review with stakeholders incredibly more interactive and engaging - Students/Teachers: being able to draw and drive a shared screen together means students can ask questions more effectively, and teachers can help students where they’re stuck - Any knowledge worker: if you work with others, and need to have two or more people give input on the same app, Screen can help Read more about the story behind Screenhero, Slack Calls, and Screen: https://screen.so/about I’ll be around here to answer any questions! I hope you find Screen useful, especially during these times.
@jsherwani ScreenHero changed my life, so I was gutted to find out it was going to be sunset post-Slack acquisition. Its resurrection as Screen brought me life and I’ve been using it with my team — brings back memories 🥰 All I have to say is thank you for building such a robust, intuitive product.
Screen is amazing!! Seriously I have been waiting for something like this to be built for a long time.
?makers Did you raise any funding for this? Any thoughts about potential social/teen (mis)uses for the product that I think are inevitable? Remarkably snappy app for a two-person team. We wrote about it here https://techcrunch.com/2020/03/2...
@joshconstine Sorry! I replied on Twitter — have been overwhelmed with PH/HN/Twitter today!
Have been using the private beta and I’m in love with this app for our team at Lickability. @jsherwani has been super receptive to our feedback and the product just keeps getting better.
