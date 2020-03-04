An extremely professional video player for Mac.
Minimal interface with no distractions.
Timecode, LUTs, crops, flops, and all the pro stuff.
Image sequences. RAW. Metadata. Proper keyboard shortcuts.
Super fast exports, screenshots, and many other delights.
Discussion
Wil Gieseler
We made a new kind of video player app for the Mac, designed for professional filmmakers.
@wilgieseler Hi Wil, do you have any screenshots for this? I'm sure the community would love to see what your app is about.
@leandro8209 I do, unfortunately the website kept saying "An Error Occurred" and I couldn't change anything after the initial post other than adding the blog coverage. I couldn't upload screenshots or add links to social media pages. Also, I tried to use the iPhone app instead to update the profile but since I logged into my account via Google there is no way to log into the app since it only supports half the login providers that the website does. Very frustrating experience!
@wilgieseler Send us a message via Intercom, so we can continue the conversation there. I should be able to help you.