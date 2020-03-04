  1. Home
The video player for video people.

An extremely professional video player for Mac.
Minimal interface with no distractions.
Timecode, LUTs, crops, flops, and all the pro stuff.
Image sequences. RAW. Metadata. Proper keyboard shortcuts.
Super fast exports, screenshots, and many other delights.
Screen Is a Simple But Powerful Pro Video Player for Mac - Studio DailyWhile everyone in the media and entertainment industry has plenty of ways to watch a video, sometimes that's all you want to do. You don't want to edit it, or to grade it, so you don't want to fuss with Resolve or Creative Cloud.
Video Village Launches Screen - The American Society of CinematographersThe video player for Mac includes an array of color-management capabilities, among other features. Video Village has launched Screen, an easy-to-use video player for Mac that offers a clean, minimal interface and powerful pro-level features. Made by the creators of the color-science app Lattice, Screen is a video player designed for filmmakers, videographers and media pros.
Review: Screen, a new pro video player for macOS by Adam Wilt - ProVideo Coalition %Post Production Screen is a macOS-native "video player for video people". It's a fast, flexible, and elegant player with copious keyboard shortcuts, NLE-style transport controls, LUT support, transcoded and resized exports, and other features focused on the needs of shooters, DITs, and editors.
Discussion
Wil Gieseler
Maker
We made a new kind of video player app for the Mac, designed for professional filmmakers.
@wilgieseler Hi Wil, do you have any screenshots for this? I'm sure the community would love to see what your app is about.
Maker
@leandro8209 I do, unfortunately the website kept saying "An Error Occurred" and I couldn't change anything after the initial post other than adding the blog coverage. I couldn't upload screenshots or add links to social media pages. Also, I tried to use the iPhone app instead to update the profile but since I logged into my account via Google there is no way to log into the app since it only supports half the login providers that the website does. Very frustrating experience!
@wilgieseler Send us a message via Intercom, so we can continue the conversation there. I should be able to help you.
