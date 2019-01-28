Log InSign up
Scratchplan

Enjoy creating business plans on your iPhone or iPad.

📊 With Scratchplan, enjoy creating business plans, quantitative simulations and projections on your iPad or iPhone. It's fast, intuitive and there's nothing you can break.

👨🏻‍💻Scratchplan is my first indie iOS app and I hope you enjoy it! I'm looking forward to a future without office desks - this is my contribution. ☺️

📬 Contact

Create a Business Plan on Your iPhone in Three Steps with ScratchplanUp to now, Steve's six Indicators are mere empty shells - it's time to define their behavior and fill them with life. To do so, Steve uses Definitions. In Scratchplan, Definitions are timed formulas that determine how an Indicator behaves over time.
Helpful
    Pros: 

    very easy to use

    Cons: 

    it's still an annoying topic ;-)

    good job so far, looking forward to new features

    Uwe Reder has used this product for one month.
    Pros: 

    It's intuitive design and functionality. Definitely use it.

    Cons: 

    Only available on iOS. Would be cool to have on Android as well.

    Would love to see this product grow

    Dan Bachar has used this product for one week.
Joshua JungMaker@jaj · Developer of Scratchplan
Some credits (honour to whom honour is due!): 🖌 Sketch was invaluable while drafting views inside the app and creating marketing material. 📸 Design Camera was a joy to use while creating app videos. 🧮 Expression by Nick Lockwood is the calculation engine inside Scratchplan. 🗼 Tower is my Git Client of choice. 📝 Notability was great for taking text notes and putting my thoughts in order. 🎨 Linea is where Scratchplan actually began.
