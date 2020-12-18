Scrapster: Document your life

discussion
Shreyas Thiagaraj
Maker
Hey Hunters 👋 Scrapster was born out of my feeling that life was moving too fast and I could hardly remember it. Social media apps push you to share/perform and my camera roll is a sea of irrelevant content (receipts, screenshots, 10 takes of the same photo, random objects, etc.). I wanted a better way to document the events of my life so I could go back and relive them. Enter Scrapster 🤩. ***** 🎬 How it works: 1. Create a "Scrap" for any topic 2. Shoot video clips up to 20 seconds and add to your Scrap 3. Mash together and share as a movie or short montage. 💡 Ideas behind Scrapster: - Make it really easy to shoot sequential video and compose narratives - Create a home for memories separate from everything else - Fully private (everything is on-device) - Stitching/export features to share full movies or fast trailers of events. 🌈 What it's great for: - Documenting life's changes (kids, new puppy, etc.) - Capturing fun events, trips, and vacations - Creating vlogs - Taking trips down memory lane **** I built Scrapster as a side project to document my travels and it's become an essential part of my life. Having built a repository of Scraps I find myself playing through them all the time, always with a smile on my face. After enough people who saw them said "How did you make that?!" I decided to clean up the app and share 😄. In the future I'll be adding a calendar view, map view, and other ways to go back in time, as well as more creation and collaboration tools. Try it out, and please give me feedback. Happy Scrapping! - Shreyas
