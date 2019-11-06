Log InSign up
Scrapp Bookmarks

Take back control of your bookmarks

Take back control of your bookmarks. Scrapp is a lightweight, universal bookmark manager that helps you manage, maintain and read your bookmarks, wherever you are.
I developed Scrapp as a PWA to make it easy to add bookmarks anywhere without needing to install any apps or extensions
