Scrapp Bookmarks
Scrapp Bookmarks
Take back control of your bookmarks
Web App
Productivity
Take back control of your bookmarks. Scrapp is a lightweight, universal bookmark manager that helps you manage, maintain and read your bookmarks, wherever you are.
8 minutes ago
Chris Haynes
Maker
I developed Scrapp as a PWA to make it easy to add bookmarks anywhere without needing to install any apps or extensions
10 hours ago
