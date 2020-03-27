ScraperAI
Extract Structured data from any website
#2 Product of the DayToday
Scraper.AI allows you to select the data you wish to extract or monitor from a website through its unique in-browser scraping engine. Quickly configure the engine, sit back and relax while data is being extracted and monitored for unique changes.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Xavier Geerinck
Maker
Hi All! Welcome to the Public Preview of the ScraperAI product. I'm definitely looking for your feedback, so feel free to publish your thoughts about this product here about how this product could be improved!
UpvoteShare