Xavier Geerinck
Maker
Hi ProductHunt Community! After being stuck ourselves to gather insights from websites in a structured way, we decided that it was time to take control of data yourself. By releasing our first tool called Scraper.AI, you can now open any website, click the relevant data points you would like to extract and get the extracted and structured data delivered to you in just a couple of minutes between sign-up to receiving your first data points. Our core feature set includes: ⏳ Scheduling: Schedule your data points to be updated in an interval that you choose (hourly, daily, weekly, monthly) 🔄 Change monitoring: Detect changes to data, allowing you to monitor pricing updates, articles, ... and create your own subscribe functionality 📩 Export: export your gathered data in a format you like (.json, .csv, .xlsx) 💻 App integration through an API Endpoint and Webhooks Let us know what you think! We're here to answer any questions you might have. Kind Regards, Xavier
