Athar Ahmed
Maker
Hi Folks 🙌 Thank you @musharofchy for hunting 🙏 I am super excited to share our first ever product with you all 🎉🥳😍 Web scraping is difficult and scaling a scraper is hard. So We are excited to announce https://scrapeowl.com Simple and powerful scraping API with: JavaScript Rendering Proxies Headless chrome Extracting data from the page ScrapeOwl turns a web page into formatted JSON with its powerful HTML parser that supports both the CSS selector and XPath. The goal is to make scraping as easy as using a simple API. Thanks, Athar 😍 Anything for Product Hunters? Offering 30% Recurring lifetime discount on any plan. Apply coupon code: PHSPECIAL during checkout.
Ankit Ghosh19 and trying make web cool
All the best for the launch.
Athar Ahmed
Maker
@nutpanda Thanks!
Fajar Siddiq
Maker
👨🏻💻🇸🇬🏝️ Serial Entrepreneur, Singapore
@nutpanda Thanks ;) let us know if you have any feedback
Kyle GawleyIndie Maker & Digital Nomad
Product looks great! Can it scrape sites that require authentication?
Athar Ahmed
Maker
@kylegawley If setting cookies can set the login session then yes, you can send the cookies after logging in and the site should be logged in. But right now we are not providing any specific parameters in our API to first login and then scrape the data. Can you email me your use case at athar@scrapeowl.com? Thanks
Ondrej DobiasProduct Lead & Usetiful co-founder
Interesting product, I'll give it a try. Thanks for sharing @musharofchy !
Athar Ahmed
Maker
@ondrej_dobias1 Thanks Ondrej, Let me know if you need any help with setup 🙏
Alexander Isora 🦄
Founder @ Unicorn Platform.
Good luck, folks!
Athar Ahmed
Maker
@alexanderisora Thanks 🙏
