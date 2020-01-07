  1. Home
Gather all website emails in seconds

SCRAPE gathers all emails across an entire website in seconds
Unlike most email plugins or extensions SCRAPE is not credit-based pricing! Instead SCRAPE is a flat price of 5$ per month for as many website scans as you want(with a free trial)!
Discussion
Jordan Piepkow
Hunter
@azmi_azmi Thanks for taking a look Azmi!
Kaila Parent
Love this I used it to grab some emails I have been trying to get for awhile! So much better than buying email lists. Worked perfectly.
Jordan Piepkow
Hunter
@kparent3694 Thanks for taking the time to try it out!
Randall Grover
Works perfectly, very well put together!
Jordan Piepkow
Hunter
@randall_grover Thanks for checking it out!
Jenny Korzun
Cool! Like it!
Jordan Piepkow
Hunter
@jenny_korzun Thanks for taking the time to check it out!
