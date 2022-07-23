Products
Scoutlage
Ranked #7 for today
Scoutlage
Decentralizing the University ranking system
Scoutlage's mission is to decentralize the global university ranking system by providing an efficient way for students to share information about their schools and a systemized way for prospective students to get the shared information.
Launched in
Education
by
Scoutlage
About this launch
Scoutlage
Decentralizing the University ranking system
Scoutlage by
Scoutlage
was hunted by
Babatunde Ololade
in
Education
. Made by
Babatunde Ololade
. Featured on July 23rd, 2022.
Scoutlage
is not rated yet. This is Scoutlage's first launch.
