Vinayak Ranade
Maker
CEO at Drafted
Hey 👋 fam. Vinayak here, CEO at Drafted, the team behind Scouted. We are pumped about this new beta. When you apply to Google, their internal system will try to find Google employees who went to school during the same years as you to ask them if they know you and provide context to the recruiting team. We are taking this a step further with Scouted. Scouted connects to Greenhouse (more integrations soon) and gets triggered every time there's a new candidate in the pipeline. It parses their resume, and checks against existing employees in the company to see if there is any overlap in experience. Scouted also integrates with Slack to make the workflow easy. The best part is that Scouted sends structured responses from employees that already know the applicant back into Greenhouse, for extra transparency and decision-making data for the talent team. For the PH community, anyone that signs up in November gets a free account. You can pay for some extras, but if you have any blockers when giving it a spin just shoot us a note at support@drafted.us or ping me on Twitter :)
