This is the latest launch from Scout
See Scout’s 2 previous launches
  Home
  Product
  Scout
Scout
Ranked #19 for today

Scout

Crowd-ranked public operated search

Free
Scout is a social and crowd-ranked search engine, where users can affect the index, view results w/out ads, and we are working towards it being community operated.
Launched in Search, Social Impact, Community by
Scout
Scout
The makers of Scout
About this launch
Scout
Scout is the world's next great search engine
1review
6
followers
Scout by
Scout
was hunted by
Jeff Hunt
in Search, Social Impact, Community. Made by
Jeff Hunt
. Featured on February 25th, 2023.
Scout
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. It first launched on March 18th, 2021.
Upvotes
2
Vote chart
Comments
6
Vote chart
Day rank
#19
Week rank
#263