This is the latest launch from Scout
See Scout’s 2 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Scout
Ranked #19 for today
Scout
Crowd-ranked public operated search
Visit
Upvote 2
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Scout is a social and crowd-ranked search engine, where users can affect the index, view results w/out ads, and we are working towards it being community operated.
Launched in
Search
,
Social Impact
,
Community
by
Scout
The makers of Scout
About this launch
Scout
Scout is the world's next great search engine
1
review
6
followers
Follow for updates
Scout by
Scout
was hunted by
Jeff Hunt
in
Search
,
Social Impact
,
Community
. Made by
Jeff Hunt
. Featured on February 25th, 2023.
Scout
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on March 18th, 2021.
Upvotes
2
Comments
6
Day rank
#19
Week rank
#263
Report