Home
→
Product
→
ScorePlay
ScorePlay
All-in-one media hub for sports powered by AI automation
ScorePlay uses AI facial and text recognition and integration to automate the management and distribution of content for sports organisations. Seamless web and mobile apps mean you no longer have to spend time sorting and sending your content.
Launched in
Sports
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
by
ScorePlay
About this launch
ScorePlay
All-in-one media hub for sports powered by AI automation
ScorePlay by
ScorePlay
was hunted by
Alexis Ohanian
in
Sports
,
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Victorien Tixier
,
Xavier Green
,
Samy Ait-Hellal
,
Ian Black
and
Barbara Bergeaud
. Featured on July 26th, 2023.
ScorePlay
is not rated yet. This is ScorePlay's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
1
Day rank
#47
Week rank
#138
