ScorePlay

ScorePlay

All-in-one media hub for sports powered by AI automation

Free
Embed
ScorePlay uses AI facial and text recognition and integration to automate the management and distribution of content for sports organisations. Seamless web and mobile apps mean you no longer have to spend time sorting and sending your content.
Launched in
Sports
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
 by
ScorePlay
About this launch
0
reviews
5
followers
ScorePlay
was hunted by
Alexis Ohanian
in Sports, SaaS, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Victorien Tixier
,
Xavier Green
,
Samy Ait-Hellal
,
Ian Black
and
Barbara Bergeaud
. Featured on July 26th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is ScorePlay's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#47
Week rank
#138