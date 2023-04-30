Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Score
Score
Save time and money with AI product comparison
Visit
Upvote 9
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Score is a Chrome extension that saves you hundreds of dollars. Score uses AI to find you hidden deals & affordable alternatives – all while you shop. It works automatically on e-commerce sites, and is also just a right click or screen-grab away.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Marketing
E-Commerce
by
Score
Remotebase
Ad
Build remote engineering teams in 24 hours
About this launch
Score
Save time and money with AI product comparison
0
reviews
8
followers
Follow for updates
Score by
Score
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Marketing
,
E-Commerce
. Made by
Michael Rury
and
Sidwyn Koh
. Featured on May 1st, 2023.
Score
is not rated yet. This is Score's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report