Scopio 3.0

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Dana Balsley
Hunter
Hi I am Dana, the community manager at Scopio- we are excited to announce tons of new features on Scopio; including, diverse collections like female photographers and diverse people that are building the next generation of businesses in a more authentic way! We also have added a massive editorial collection that gives educators the opportunity to provide authentic images they need to educate their students around the globe + tons more! Things we have launched: - search features - new trending commercial and editorial photos daily - easy login for buyers - saving boards feature to enhance your imagination - past downloaded images - where you can view all your past downloads - easy to use license options for small businesses, individuals, social media managers, designers and agencies, and more! Coming soon: -photographer portal - where our global artists can log in to manage their accounts and see their accepted images plus their earnings! - community engagement with over 13,000 rising artists from over 150 countries -Artificial Intelligence to further enhance your search experience and provide you with suggestions so that you get the best and most relevant results. Scopio has been featured in CNN, Huffpost, Entrepreneur, and Scopio's female founders made Forbes 30 under 30! Our mission is to support rising photographers across the world so they can pursue capturing and sharing authentic moments and get their images used by the world's best creatives.
UpvoteShare