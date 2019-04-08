Stop juggling multiple apps. Find scooters near you from Bird, Lime, and more.
Unlock scooters from directly inside Scooter Map, no need to download every new hot unicorn scooter company. We do all the hard work for you. 🤗
This is a great idea well-executed
I’d love to be able to do more with the app—ultimately, I don’t ever want to need any of the individual scooter apps again.
I live in a big city and am constantly taking scooters and jump bikesCoyne Lloyd has used this product for one month.
Victor PontisMaker@viccypont · Founder, CoBattery
Hey PH! I’m Victor the founder of Scooter Map. There are more and more scooter companies every day. Which is awesome, but also sort of annoying… You have to download a bajillion apps and then check all of them to find scooters. Scooter Map gives you one place to find and ride scooters. Find the closest scooter, no matter what company, and unlock it in Scooter Map. It’s… one app to rule them all! We are starting with Bird and Lime and are quickly adding more companies. What do you think? What do you want to see in Scooter Map?
Nick AbouzeidHunterPro@nickabouzeid · Partner @ Shrug Capital
Victor was one of the earliest people in the scooter industry, first building Scooter Maps as a charger's best friend, highlighting ready to be charged scooters from every company instead of just one. He's since opened up the app to consumers, helping everybody rent and ride scooters from every company in one app. No more downloading a billion apps 🛴
