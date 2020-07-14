Discussion
Hello PH community! 👋 We started building ScoopML learnt that today's business users needed data more than anyone else, yet all the tools to answer their questions were made for technical engineers. From finding info in a haystack of databases to building ML predictions, they had to wait for weeks to get a single question answered. This became the ScoopML. We quickly learnt that to truly have data transform decision making, we have to make data science effortless for everyone. And that, is exactly what we have done today. ScoopML enables you to improve productivity of Machine learning Engineers 🔮 How it works (Predictions): ------------------------------------------------- - Upload your historical dataset from CSV Files - simply select the column you want to predict from a dropdown. - ScoopML will automatically find your column, find the right data, clean it and build a number of tailored ML algorithms. - The best algorithm is picked and prediction output is shown to you in a report. - You can start making predictions right away, either through the online platform - You can also build personas and simulations to predict an outcome for a hypothetical situation. We would love for you to sign up for a free trial, and give us feedback. If you have questions, please reach out! - Harish (Founder)
