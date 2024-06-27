Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
Subscribe
This is the latest launch from Scoopika
See Scoopika’s previous launch
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Scoopika Platform
Scoopika Platform

Scoopika Platform

Build gpt-4o level AI agents for your app

Free Options
The open-source developer platform to build personalized AI agents that can see, talk, listen, learn, take actions, and collaborate together in real-time. Start now for free with the new no-code platform and test your agents in the playground
Launched in
Open Source
Artificial Intelligence
No-Code
 by
Scoopika
beehiiv
beehiiv
Ad
The newsletter platform built for growth | 30-Day Free Trial
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Lemon Squeezy
Modal
About this launch
Scoopika
ScoopikaBuild personalized AI agents for your application
0
reviews
68
followers
Scoopika Platform by
Scoopika
was hunted by
Kais radwan
in Open Source, Artificial Intelligence, No-Code. Made by
Kais radwan
. Featured on June 28th, 2024.
Scoopika
is not rated yet. It first launched on May 23rd, 2024.
Upvotes
12
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-