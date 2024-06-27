Launches
This is the latest launch from Scoopika
See Scoopika’s previous launch →
Scoopika
Scoopika
Build gpt-4o level AI assistants for your app
🌟 Open-source developer platform to build personalized AI agents and assistants that can see, talk, listen, learn, take actions, and collaborate together in real-time. Start building with no code and use your own LLMs for free
Open Source
Artificial Intelligence
No-Code
Scoopika
Scoopika
Build personalized AI agents for your application
111
followers
Scoopika by
Scoopika
Kais radwan
Open Source
Artificial Intelligence
No-Code
Kais radwan
. Featured on June 28th, 2024.
Scoopika
is not rated yet. It first launched on May 23rd, 2024.
