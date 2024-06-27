Launches
Scoopika
Scoopika

Build gpt-4o level AI assistants for your app

Free Options
🌟 Open-source developer platform to build personalized AI agents and assistants that can see, talk, listen, learn, take actions, and collaborate together in real-time. Start building with no code and use your own LLMs for free
Launched in
Open Source
Artificial Intelligence
No-Code
 by
Scoopika
About this launch
Scoopika
Build personalized AI agents for your application
Scoopika by
Scoopika
was hunted by
Kais radwan
in Open Source, Artificial Intelligence, No-Code. Made by Kais radwan.
Kais radwan
Featured on June 28th, 2024.
Scoopika
It first launched on May 23rd, 2024.
