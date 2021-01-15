SCleaner keeps your system clean by cleaning various trash items autogenerated by windows such as Temporary Files, Old Memory Dumps, Obsolete Links etc. as well as provide options to clean other useful things like Recycle Bin, Prefetch when needed.
TheShrewdGamer
HunterGamer, Memer, Software Engineer
Windows just simply loves to generate a lot of stuff & then forget to clean, which ultimately end up taking a lot of unwanted space & also slows your system down, finding & cleaning it manually is just simply way too much for even a pro user everyday. That's where SCleaner comes into the picture, it lets the user selectively Scan & Clean such trash in just a few clicks :)
